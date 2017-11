11-02-2017 | 06:32 PM

Author: Law360

No Trace Of Mesothelioma In J&J Talc Miners, Jury Told

A longtime Johnson & Johnson toxicologist testified Thursday in the California jury trial over a woman's claims that asbestos in J&J's products caused her mesothelioma, saying that studies of the Italians who mined the company's talc ...read more