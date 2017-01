01-09-2017 | 01:45 PM

Author: Law360

Land O'Lakes Urges 7th Circ. To Revive Tainted-Whey Suit

Land O’Lakes urged the Seventh Circuit on Monday to overturn the quick win a Wisconsin federal judge handed the former executives of a whey protein supplier accused of selling products tainted with urine byproduct, saying the judge failed to recognize ...read more