News Excerpts From the Jan. 1, 2017, Bender's Immigration Bulletin

On November 21, 2016, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued updated guidance for employers on national origin discrimination, as well as a question-and-answer guide and fact sheet for small businesses.

The guidance, which addresses developments in the courts since 2002, was published after receiving comments from around 20 individuals and organizations. The guidance notes that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits national origin discrimination regardless of an employee’s immigration status.

In fiscal year 2015, approximately 11 percent of discrimination claims against private sector employers involved national origin discrimination.

Continuing Resolution Temporarily Extends Immigration Programs

On December 10, 2016, President Obama signed the Further Continuing and Security Assistance Appropriations Act (H.R. 2028), a continuing resolution that extends the Religious Worker, Conrad 30, EB-5, and E-Verify programs.

The resolution, which did not include a reinstatement of the H-2B returning worker exemption, funds the government through April 28, 2017.

OCAHO Appoints New Administrative Law Judge

The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) announced on December 2, 2016, that James McHenry had been appointed as an administrative law judge for the Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer (OCAHO) effective November 14.

McHenry had most recently served as an administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration. He previously served in the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and as a special assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Georgia.

McHenry graduated from Georgetown and the Vanderbilt University Law School.

ICE Notifies Schools of Halt of MAVNI Program

On December 2, 2016, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) notified schools in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) that the Department of Defense will not accept applications to the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program in fiscal year 2017.

Alaska immigration attorney Margaret Stock, who helped create MAVNI, said the program was being temporarily halted due to the “inability to process military security clearances in a timely fashion, and a lack of qualified investigators to conduct the investigations.”

Each of the judges most recently worked for the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Justice.

BITS & PIECES

HHS—The Department of Health and Human Services has updated the sections of the Technical Instructions for Civil Surgeons relating to syphilis, gonorrhea, and medical history and physical examination.

Did You Know?

According to a recent State Department report on pending immigrant visa applicants as of November 1, 2016:

4,259,573 applications in family-based preference categories were pending, down from 4,455,274 applications one year prior

More than half of all family-based visa applications (2,466,667) were in the F4 category for siblings of U.S. citizens

107,479 applications in employment-based preference categories were pending, down from 100,747 the previous year

More than half of all employment-based applications (67,792) were in the EB-3 category for skilled and other workers

A plurality of pending visa applicants are from Mexico (1,309,282), followed by the Philippines (387,323), India (331,423), and Vietnam (266,297)

