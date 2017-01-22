01-22-2017 | 01:51 AM

News Excerpts From the Jan. 15, 2017, Bender’s Immigration Bulletin

AAO Vacates NYSDOT; Announces New NIW Criteria |



USCIS’s Administrative Appeals Office has vacated the key case on obtaining a national interest waiver of the requirements to obtain a job offer and labor certification, Matter of New York State Department of Transportation, from 1998. The AAO has announced the revised criteria to be used. Matter of Dhanasar, the decision in which the AAO did this, was released as an adopted decision on December 27, 2016. It is summarized in this issue, and will be discussed and analyzed in depth in a future Bulletin.

AILA Seeks Disclosure of CBP Officer’s Reference Tool

On December 19, 2016, the American Immigration Lawyers Association filed suit under the Freedom of Information Act to compel the Department of Homeland Security to release the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer’s Reference Tool. DHS created the CBP Officer’s Reference Tool in 2013 to replace the Inspector’s Field Manual. To date, however, DHS has not released any portion of the Officer’s Reference Tool, even in redacted form. AILA filed its initial FOIA request in 2013, but received no documents in response. The case is AILA v. DHS, No. 16-cv-2470 (D.D.C.).

Ombudsman Makes Recommendations for Central American Minors Refugee/Parolee Program

On December 22, 2016, the Ombudsman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a report containing recommendations for the Central American Minors Refugee/Parole Program. Created in 2014, the CAM program allows lawfully present adults from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to petition for their children to enter the United States as refugees or parolees. The Ombudsman recommended that USCIS increase the volume of interviews of potential beneficiaries, permit access to counsel in such interviews, create a plain language “information guide,” and regularly publish case processing times.

USCIS To Provide Online Confirmation of Eligibility for Family Reunification Programs

On December 28, 2016, USCIS announced the creation of an online tool to allow beneficiaries of approved family-based visa petitions to check whether they have been invited to apply for programs allowing Cubans and Haitians to be paroled into the United States while waiting for a visa to become available. To qualify for the Haitian Family Reunification Parole and Cuban Family Reunification Parole programs, beneficiaries of approved family-based visa petitions must receive an invitation from the National Visa Center. The online confirmation tool is designed for persons who misplaced or did not receive their invitations due to failing to update their addresses with the NVC. The online self-check tool is available at https://my.uscis.gov/humanitarian.

White House Creates Working Group for Noncitizen Veterans and Service Members

On December 22, 2016, President Obama issued a presidential memorandum creating an inter-agency working group designed to ensure that noncitizen veterans and service members and their families receive the immigration and other benefits to which they are entitled. President Obama directed the working group to create a three-year strategic plan within thirty days and a more detailed plan within 120 days. At least until the Obama administration ends, the documents are available at https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2016/12/22/recognizing-and-honoring-contributions-new-american-servicemembers-veterans and https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2016/12/ 22/presidential-memorandum-supporting-new-american-service-members-veterans.

New FAM Sections on InadmissibilityThe State Department has added new sections to the Foreign Affairs Manual addressing various grounds of inadmissibility. The new sections are 9 FAM 302.12, 302.13, and 302.14.

USCIS Technical Update on Periods of Hostilities Allowing INA §329 Naturalization

USCIS issued a technical update to its policy manual to clarify the designated period of hostilities for noncitizens seeking to naturalize under INA §329. It is available at https://www.uscis.gov/policymanual/HTML/PolicyManual-Volume12.html.

