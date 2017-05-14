FBA Keynote Address by Paul W. Schmidt - "Life at EOIR: Past, Present and Future"

LIFE AT EOIR – PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE

By Paul Wickham Schmidt, Retired U.S. Immigration Judge

Keynote Address, Federal Bar Association 2017 Immigration Law Conference, Denver, CO, May 12, 2017

"...My speech is entitled: “Life At EOIR, Past Present, and Future.” I will start by introducing myself to you and telling you a bit about how my life and career have been intertwined with EOIR. Then I will briefly address five things: the court system’s vision, the judge’s role, my judicial philosophy, what needs to be done to reclaim the due process vision of the Immigration Courts, and how you can get involved...."