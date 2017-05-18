Nationwide TRO Blocks EOIR Cease-and-Desist Letter: NWIRP v. Sessions

"The Court finds that NWIRP met its burden to show that it is immediately and irreparably harmed, and will continue to be so harmed, as a result of EOIR’s enforcement of 8 C.F.R. § 1003.102(t) against NWIRP attorneys. NWIRP’s constitutional rights are violated by EOIR’s potentially targeted enforcement of section 1003.102(t). These harms are significant and ongoing, and the Court therefore finds that entering this TRO against the Government is necessary to maintain the status quo until such time as the Court may hear and decide the matter of a preliminary injunction." - NWIRP v. Sessions, Doc. 33, May 17, 2017.