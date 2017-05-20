 20 Years Ago, U.S. Marines Shot and Killed This U.S. Citizen on American Soil - Remembering Esequiel Hernández, Jr.

Every year around this time I remind readers: "In 1997, U.S. Marines patrolling the Texas-Mexican border as part of the war on drugs shot and killed Esequiel Hernández, Jr.   Mistaken for a drug runner, the 18 year old was, in fact, a U.S. citizen tending his family's goats with a .22 rifle.   He became the first American killed by U.S. military forces on native soil since the 1970 Kent State shootings."

This PBS DVD, The Ballad of Esequiel Hernández, is a must-view for all who care about our border policies. - http://www.pbs.org/pov/ballad/

A reader adds: "There are also two corridos that tell the story of the murder. The lesser known, by Resplandor de Ojinaga (de Chihuahua), is the Corrido de Ezequiel Hernández and can be heard here.  The more well-known corrido, by Santiago Jimenez, Jr., is here."

