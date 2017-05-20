20 Years Ago, U.S. Marines Shot and Killed This U.S. Citizen on American Soil - Remembering Esequiel Hernández, Jr.

Every year around this time I remind readers: "In 1997, U.S. Marines patrolling the Texas-Mexican border as part of the war on drugs shot and killed Esequiel Hernández, Jr. Mistaken for a drug runner, the 18 year old was, in fact, a U.S. citizen tending his family's goats with a .22 rifle. He became the first American killed by U.S. military forces on native soil since the 1970 Kent State shootings."

This PBS DVD, The Ballad of Esequiel Hernández, is a must-view for all who care about our border policies. - http://www.pbs.org/pov/ballad/