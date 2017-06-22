Supreme Court on Naturalization: Maslenjak v. U.S.

Maslenjak v. U.S., June 22, 2017 - "A federal statute, 18 U. S. C. §1425(a), makes it a crime to “knowingly procure[], contrary to law, the naturalization of any person.” And when someone is convicted under §1425(a) of unlawfully procuring her own naturalization, her citizenship is automatically revoked. See 8 U. S. C. §1451(e). In this case, we consider what the Government must prove to obtain such a conviction. We hold that the Government must establish that an illegal act by the defendant played some role in her acquisition of citizenship. ... When the illegal act is a false statement, that means demonstrating that the defendant lied about facts that would have mattered to an immigration official, because they would have justified denying naturalization or would predictably have led to other facts warranting that result. ... Maslenjak was not convicted by a properly instructed jury of “procur[ing], contrary to law, [her] naturalization.” ... For the reasons stated, we vacate the judgment of the Court of Appeals and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."