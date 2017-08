DHS Waives Environmental Regulations for Border Wall Construction

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 147 / Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - "The Secretary of Homeland Security has determined, pursuant to law, that it is necessary to waive certain laws, regulations and other legal requirements in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border of the United States near the city of San Diego in the state of California."