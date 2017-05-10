A Primer on the DACA Rescission

Adam Cox, Marty Lederman and Cristina Rodriguez, Oct. 5, 2017 -
"One month ago, on September 5, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Elaine Duke, rescinded a June 2012 memorandum issued by her predecessor, Secretary Janet Napolitano, which had established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as “DACA.” DACA was a program that enabled the so-called “DREAMers” to apply for temporary relief from removal and authorization to work in the United States.
I. What Did DACA Do?