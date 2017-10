BIA on VAWA: Matter of Pangan-Sis, 27 I&N Dec. 130 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Pangan-Sis, 27 I&N Dec. 130 (BIA 2017) - An alien seeking to qualify for the exception to inadmissibility in section 212(a)(6)(A)(ii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(6)(A)(ii) (2012), must satisfy all three subclauses of that section, including the requirement that the alien be “a VAWA self-petitioner.”