CA7 on IJ Waiver Authority: Baez-Sanchez v. Sessions

Baez-Sanchez v. Sessions, Oct. 6, 2017 - "This proceeding begins where L.D.G. v. Holder, 744 F.3d 1022 (7th Cir. 2014), ends. ... The BIA in Khan did not identify any provision that subtracts from the delegation in §1003.10(a). Nor did the Third Circuit in Sunday. Indeed, neither the BIA nor the Third Circuit cited §1003.10(a). We therefore adhere to the view of LDG that IJs may exercise the Attorney General’s powers over immigration. ... The petition for review is granted, the Board’s decision is vacated, and the matter is remanded for proceedings consistent with this opinion."

[Hats off to NJIC Director of Litigation Charles Roth!]