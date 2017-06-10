 U.S. Could Lose an Estimated 20,000 Teachers, Many Bilingual, as DACA is Phased Out

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

U.S. Could Lose an Estimated 20,000 Teachers, Many Bilingual, as DACA is Phased Out

Dianne Solis  James Barragán, Dallas Morning News, Oct. 5, 2017 - "Texas stands to lose about 2,000 teachers who are in the DACA program, and as many as 20,000 such teachers would be affected nationwide. The clock is ticking, and without a legislative reprieve, within a few years it will be illegal for these teachers to  work in the U.S. Their loss would hit bilingual education, where there’s a constant dearth of educators, especially hard. ... Both DACA teachers and their school districts are confronted with questions about what might come next: If a teacher’s work permit expires before the end of the school year, should they lose their job? How will schools replace those immigrant teachers?"

RSS Feeds Print
Share