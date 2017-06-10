U.S. Could Lose an Estimated 20,000 Teachers, Many Bilingual, as DACA is Phased Out

Dianne Solis James Barragán, Dallas Morning News, Oct. 5, 2017 - "Texas stands to lose about 2,000 teachers who are in the DACA program, and as many as 20,000 such teachers would be affected nationwide. The clock is ticking, and without a legislative reprieve, within a few years it will be illegal for these teachers to work in the U.S. Their loss would hit bilingual education, where there’s a constant dearth of educators, especially hard. ... Both DACA teachers and their school districts are confronted with questions about what might come next: If a teacher’s work permit expires before the end of the school year, should they lose their job? How will schools replace those immigrant teachers?"