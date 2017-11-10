Advance Copy of Notice of Termination of TPS for Sudan in 2018

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 10/11/2017 - "The designation of Sudan for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is set to expire on November 2, 2017. After reviewing country conditions and consulting with the appropriate U.S. Government agencies, the Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary) has determined that conditions in Sudan have sufficiently improved for TPS purposes and no longer support a designation for TPS. Therefore, the Secretary is terminating the TPS designation of Sudan. To provide for an orderly transition, this termination is effective November 2, 2018, twelve months following the end of the current designation."