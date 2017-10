BIA on 212(h) - Matter of Vella, 27 I&N Dec. 138 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Vella, 27 I&N Dec. 138 (BIA 2017) - An alien “has previously been admitted to the United States as an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence” within the meaning of section 212(h) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1182(h) (2012), if he or she was inspected, admitted, and physically entered the country as a lawful permanent resident at any time in the past, even if such admission was not the alien’s most recent acquisition of lawful permanent resident status.