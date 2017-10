BIA on CIMT: Matter of Tavdidishvili, 27 I&N Dec. 142 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Tavdidishvili, 27 I&N Dec. 142 (BIA 2017) - Criminally negligent homicide in violation of section 125.10 of the New York Penal Law is categorically not a crime involving moral turpitude, because it does not require that a perpetrator have a sufficiently culpable mental state.

[Hats off to Jon E. Garde!]