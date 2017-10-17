EOIR Amicus Invitation: Exception to One-Year Asylum Bar (Due Nov. 16, 2017)

EOIR, Oct. 17 2017 - "The Board of Immigration Appeals welcomes interested members of the public to file amicus curiae briefs discussing the below issue: Whether respondents who file an asylum application based on religion and coercive population control grounds more than 1 year after their arrival in the United States and demonstrate that they filed within a reasonable period of the changed circumstances as to their religion claim would be eligible to seek asylum based on both grounds, or whether they must also demonstrate that they filed within a reasonable period of the changed circumstances relating to their coercive population control claim in order to be eligible to seek asylum on that ground."