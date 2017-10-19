OFLC Schedules H-2A, H-2B Webinars in October 2017

As part of the Office of Foreign Labor Certification's (OFLC) on-going efforts to increase public engagement, OFLC will host a webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, designed to educate stakeholders, program users, and other interested members of the public on recent program workload trends, common deficiencies and best practices associated with the H-2A Labor Certification program.

Our objective for this webinar is to provide technical assistance to employers and, if applicable, their authorized attorneys or agents that will provide stakeholders with helpful practice tips when submitting their H-2A applications for temporary labor certification to the Chicago National Processing Center.

DATE: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

TIME: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST

FORMAT: Webinar & conference call capability will be provided to maximize participation

TELEPHONE NUMBER: 888-324-2611

TELEPHONE PASSCODE: 8502163

Go to or click on: https://dolevents.webex.com/dolevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e20ea933e3267af5aa6b4221552ab752d

If prompted, please enter the appropriate contact information (first name, last name, email address) If prompted, enter the event password: Welcome!24 Click on "Join Now" To join and hear the audio, please dial the toll-free number 888-324-2611 and enter access code: 8502163 to hear the audio portion of the webinar or use the audio function of the WebEx software to stream audio.

