OFLC Schedules H-2A, H-2B Webinars in October 2017

As part of the Office of Foreign Labor Certification's (OFLC) on-going efforts to increase public engagement, OFLC will host a webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, designed to educate stakeholders, program users, and other interested members of the public on recent program workload trends, common deficiencies and best practices associated with the H-2A Labor Certification program.
Our objective for this webinar is to provide technical assistance to employers and, if applicable, their authorized attorneys or agents that will provide stakeholders with helpful practice tips when submitting their H-2A applications for temporary labor certification to the Chicago National Processing Center.
Go to or click on: https://dolevents.webex.com/dolevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e20ea933e3267af5aa6b4221552ab752d
As part of the Office of Foreign Labor Certification's (OFLC) on-going efforts to increase public engagement, OFLC will host a webinar on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, designed to educate stakeholders, program users, and other interested members of the public on recent program workload trends, common deficiencies and best practices associated with the H-2B Labor Certification program.
Our objective for this webinar is to provide technical assistance to employers and, if applicable, their authorized attorneys or agents that will provide stakeholders with helpful practice tips when submitting their H-2B applications for temporary labor certification to the Chicago National Processing Center.
Go to or click on: https://dolevents.webex.com/dolevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e11f2f059bc4a290558acbbbb0b70d5df