Expert Jan Pederson: Immigrants Could Ease Growing Psychiatrist Shortage

Laura D. Francis, BNA, Oct. 19, 2017 - "More than 60 percent of U.S. counties, including 80 percent of rural counties, don’t have a single psychiatrist, according to a report from New American Economy provided exclusively to Bloomberg Law. In those rural counties, 590 psychiatrists serve more than 27 million people. ... Immigrants get the residencies that U.S.-born citizens don’t want, immigration attorney Jan Pederson of Maggio Kattar in Washington, D.C., told Bloomberg Law Oct. 13. Psychiatry “is one of the lowest-paid specialties,” and so “it’s hard to get an American,” she said. “Foreign medical graduates get the leftovers.” ... Even if immigrants are more than willing to practice psychiatry, and in more underserved areas, it’s not easy for a foreign national who was educated abroad to become a physician in the U.S. “You’re required to take five or six exams to be credentialed to take residency training in the United States,” Pederson said, and then getting into a residency program isn’t easy. ... “It’s going to become more difficult” as hospitals become more uncertain whether they’ll get the visas needed to bring foreign nationals into residency programs, said Pederson, who has served as president of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and on its national Board of Governors. Earlier this year, a group of 38 Pakistani doctors were denied J-1 exchange visitor visas for their residencies after coming to the U.S. on B-1 temporary business visitor visas to take their exams, Pederson said. They also participated in medical observerships, during which they shadowed physicians and got to undertake the networking needed to get accepted into a residency program, she said. Pederson said the J-1 visas were denied on the grounds that it didn’t appear that the doctors intended to return to their home countries after their visas expired—a requirement of the J-1 program. Eventually, 34 of the 38 were able to get their visas and pursue their residencies, but not until after several had applied and paid fees several times over, she said. ... Other waiver programs, operated by the federal government, allow for unlimited waivers per year, Pederson said. But those programs have other restrictions that make them difficult to use, she said."