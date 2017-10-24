Prof. Geoffrey Hoffman: Legal Consequences of DACA Rescission

Geoffrey Hoffman, Oct. 23, 2017 - "Ending DACA raises a host of legal issues. Beyond the legal consequences are also crucial non-legal issues flowing from President Trump’s decision to end the program. These include, but are not limited to, the psychological harm to individuals and their families; the social, health, welfare, and educational effects; the job prospects and careers that will be derailed; and the economic impact to the country as a whole. Some commentators already have noted some of these concerns and have written about them. Less well-documented are the legal ramifications. This article will focus upon two categories of legal issues: (1) overarching issues concerning the legality of ending the program as a whole; and (2) issues having to do with individual DACA recipients and how ending the program may impact future opportunities for relief."

Geoffrey Hoffman

Clinical Associate Professor

Director; Immigration Clinic