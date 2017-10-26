Expert: Texas Abortion Case Raised Constitutional 'Gray Area' in Immigration Law

Politico, Oct. 24, 2017 - "A federal appeals court has ruled that an undocumented pregnant minor being held in a federally-funded shelter in Texas can receive an abortion. ... If the teen had been in the United States for a long time or had come in legally, her right to an abortion would be harder to dispute, lawyers said. But she crossed the border from Mexico early last month and was immediately apprehended. “That’s what [dissenting Judge Henderson’s] beef is. This person was caught at the border and never formally made an entry,” said Cornell law professor Stephen Yale-Loehr. “People who just made it into the country and don’t have any ties here, do they have any constitutional rights? Do they have the full panoply? This is really the gray area. Nobody has a clear answer.”"