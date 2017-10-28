Another MAVNI Class Action Certified: Nio v. DHS

Nio v. DHS, Oct. 27, 2017 - "Plaintiffs seek to certify a class, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(b)(1) or (2), consisting of all persons who (1) enlisted in the Selected Reserve, (2) have served honorably in the military “through participation in at least one Selected Reserve drill period or in an active-duty status,” (3) have received a Form N-426 certifying their honorable service, (4) have submitted N-400 Applications for Naturalization to USCIS, and (5) are being subjected to the DHS/USCIS Security Screening Requirement and Section III of DOD’s October 13, 2017 Guidance regarding N-426s. (Pls.’ Am. Mot. For Class Certification and Appointment of Class Counsel, Oct. 20, 2017, ECF No. 62, (“Class Mot.”) at 1.)1 For the reasons stated herein, the motion is granted with a modified class definition."