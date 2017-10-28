CA1 on Evidence: Aguilar-Escoto v. Sessions

Aguilar-Escoto v. Sessions, Oct. 27, 2017 - "Petitioner Irma Aguilar-Escoto, a native and citizen of Honduras, asks us to vacate a Board of Immigration Appeals ("BIA" or "Board") order rejecting her claim for withholding of removal. Aguilar's application for relief was predicated upon alleged domestic violence by her ex-husband. Because the BIA failed to consider potentially significant documentary evidence submitted in support of Aguilar's claim, we vacate the agency's order."

[Hats off to Carlos E. Estrada!]