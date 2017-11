Unpub. BIA CIMT Victory re 18 USC 491, Mens Rea, 'Reason to Believe' - (Oct. 30, 2017)

David Isaacson writes: "[Here is] a recent unpublished BIA decision I thought your readers might find interesting, in which the BIA held that our client’s 1999 conviction under 18 USC 491, Tokens or Paper Used as Money, did not render him inadmissible as a returning Lawful Permanent Resident following travel abroad. The Immigration Judge had ordered our client removed, but the appeal has finally been decided in our client’s favor and the proceedings terminated."