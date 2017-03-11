MAVNI Federal Class Action Litigation Website

MAVNI FEDERAL CLASS ACTION LITIGATION

Kirwa, et al. v. United States Department of Defense, et al., Civil Action No. 17-1793

Nio, et al. v. United States Department of Homeland Security, et al., Civil Action No. 17-0998

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

If you are a service member who has served or is serving in the Selected Reserve of the Ready Reserve (the “Selected Reserve”), who enlisted through the MAVNI program, and who has not yet become a naturalized U.S. citizen, you may be affected by ongoing litigation in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (the “Court”). Several MAVNI soldiers brought two lawsuits (the Kirwa litigation and the Nio litigation) against the United States Department of Defense (“DoD”), the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”), and certain government officials challenging the lawfulness of Defendants’ policies affecting naturalization.

Please read this website carefully if you are a MAVNI service member who has not been naturalized.