The Diversity Visa Winner Who Saved New York From a Terror Attack

Christopher Dickey, Daily Beast, Nov. 2, 2017 - "An Egyptian Muslim just-arrived in the United States on a Diversity Visa — precisely the type that Donald Trump is trying to blame for the bike-path murders on Halloween in Lower Manhattan — in fact stopped a terrorist atrocity that would have been much, much worse in 1997 on the New York City subway. In counterterror circles, it’s a well-known case. Sam Katz wrote a superbly reported book about it in 2005, Jihad in Brooklyn: The NYPD Raid That Stopped America’s First Suicide Bombers, and I dealt with it extensively in my 2009 book, Securing the City: Inside America’s Best Counter-Terror Force, the NYPD. Indeed, I even appeared on Hannity in May 2009 to talk about the case. But if Donald Trump was watching back then, it seems he’s forgotten. ... But here’s the question we ought to be asking ourselves today as we look back on that morning when jihadis were stopped in Brooklyn: Would an Abdel Rahman Mosabbah dare go to the police today? Would he go out in the heat of a dark summer night to try desperately to warn the cops of an impending attack when all Muslims, all immigrants, are being treated as suspect? Would he do that when diversity visas—like his visa—are being attacked by the president of the United States as if they they were a terrorist laissez-passer, a virtual license to kill? In fact, this Muslim Diversity Visa recipient saved the lives of scores of Americans he had never met. And if Americans want to remain safe, they would do well to embrace such people, not shun them, shame them, and put them under threat."