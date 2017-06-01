Matter of V-S-G- Inc., Adopted Decision 2017-06 (AAO Nov. 11, 2017)

Here is a link to Matter of V-S-G-, Inc., and here is a link to the USCIS Policy Memo.

Nutshell: "Matter of V-S-G- Inc. clarifies that beneficiaries of valid employment-based immigrant visa petitions who are eligible to change jobs or employers (“port”) and who have properly requested to do so under section 204(j) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1154(j), are “affected parties” under DHS regulations for purposes of revocation proceedings of their visa petitions and must be afforded an opportunity to participate in those proceedings. Other kinds of visa petition beneficiaries, and the subsequent employers of beneficiaries who have ported or sought to port, are not affected parties under DHS regulations and may not participate in visa revocation proceedings."