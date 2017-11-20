CA6 on Jordan, CAT, Honor Killing: Kamar v. Sessions

Kamar v. Sessions, Nov. 17, 2017 - "The issue is whether a woman who will either be subject to an “honor killing,” or alternatively, “protective custody” in Jordan is entitled to relief. For the reasons set forth below, we GRANT the petition for review and REMAND the case to the Board for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.

... Substantial evidence does not support the Board’s refusal to find that Kamar will probably be persecuted if she is returned to Jordan, due to her membership in the particular social group we discussed, or that the Jordanian government can or will do nothing to help her. The Board’s decision with regard to those issues is reversed.

... Given the likelihood that Kamar would be subject to involuntary imprisonment at the hands of the Jordanian authorities, resulting in mental pain and suffering, the Board erred in concluding that Kamar failed to establish that it was more likely than not that she would be tortured upon removal to Jordan. We grant the petition with respect to the Board’s reasoning under the Convention."

[Hats way off to George P. Mann and Maris J. Liss!]