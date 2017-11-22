State Department on Travel Ban (Nov. 13, 2017)

State Department, Nov. 13, 2017 - "... Nationals of the eight countries are subject to various travel restrictions contained in the Proclamation, as outlined in the following table, subject to exceptions and waivers set forth in the Proclamation. In addition, under applicable court orders, applicants from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with either a person or an entity in the United States are exempt from the restrictions in the Proclamation. Consequently, if the requirements for a particular visa classification include that the applicant have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States, then applicants qualifying for visas of those classifications are exempt from the Proclamation, based on the court orders. ..."