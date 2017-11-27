ICE’s Courthouse Arrests Undercut Democracy

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, New York Times, Nov. 27, 2017 - "Lawyers and judges in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington all reported in the first year of the Trump administration that immigration officials were breaking with tradition to descend upon their courthouses. Such arrests in New York have increased by 900 percent in 2017, according to the Immigration Defense Project. This is a deeply worrisome trend because arrests at courthouses don’t just derail the lives of the unsuspecting people who are detained, they threaten the very operation of our judicial system. Such arrests scare people away from the courts, keeping them, for example, from testifying at trials or seeking orders of protection. By using this tactic, the nation’s lead immigration law enforcement agency is undermining a pillar of our democracy."

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández is an associate professor of law at the University of Denver and publisher of the blog crImmigration.



