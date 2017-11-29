A Growing Lawyer ‘Army’ Is Banding Together to Protect Immigrants

Tania Karas, The Nation, Nov. 23, 2017 - "After 22 years on the federal bench, Shira Scheindlin said she wanted out of the judicial “straitjacket of not being able to speak out.” As the presidential campaign heated up, with immigration as the key issue for both candidates, the retired judge found her second act. “I knew immigrants were going to need the most help,” she told me.

At 71, Scheindlin is perhaps best known for her 2013 ruling that the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policy constituted “indirect racial profiling.” But in the days after the election of Donald Trump she co-founded the American Immigrant Representation Project (AIRP). It aims to harness the power—and deep pockets—of the nation’s biggest law firms to assist undocumented immigrants facing deportation. With about $500,000 in donations so far, the group’s 150 volunteers have started representing detainees along the East Coast and will soon spread across the country.

AIRP works by recruiting lawyers from big law firms through their pro bono committees. Volunteers are assigned cases referred by overburdened legal services groups. And because corporate lawyers may lack experience in immigration law, they are trained and supervised by the Immigration Justice Campaign, a deportation defense initiative run by the American Immigration Council and American Immigration Lawyers Association.

“I know how important it is to have a lawyer. It makes all the difference,” Scheindlin told me from the 32nd-floor of the law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, where she is now a senior attorney."