Want to Become a U.S. Citizen? Prepare to Wait Longer

Beth Fertig, WNYC, Nov. 27, 2017 - "Citizenship applications take approximately eight months on average to process, according the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many attorneys in New York say that's two to four times as long as they took as recently as 2016, meaning immigrants are waiting longer to be eligible to vote and to sponsor family members. One advocacy group called this a "second wall." Fernandez, who is supervising attorney and executive director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, said she's got clients who have been waiting almost a year for approval.

"We think these delays are being done on purpose," she stated, noting the delays started after President Donald Trump took office. "Because it's just part of this general political philosophy around immigrants being dangerous."

Katie Tichacek, a spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the delays are caused in part by a 24 percent increase in naturalization applications since last fiscal year. She said the agency is adding extra overtime hours and filling vacancies.

Tichacek also acknowledged more applicants are being interviewed since President Trump signed an executive order in March to protect the nation from foreign terrorists.

"As such, the agency is being called on to do more of what it does best — interview, detect fraud and make a fair and accurate adjudication."

The surge in citizenship applications is widely attributed to the new Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants. Attorney Neena Dutta said more people want to become citizens now to protect themselves.

"People who felt very comfortable for many years as green card holders have started to get concerned, they have seen issues come up with family members," she explained. She said many of her clients have had to provide additional documentation, such as tax returns, during routine interviews for citizenship."