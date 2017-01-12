Kate Steinle trial: Garcia Zarate Acquitted in San Francisco Pier Killing

Vivian Ho, San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 30, 2017 - "A jury handed a stunning acquittal on murder and manslaughter charges to a homeless undocumented immigrant whose arrest in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco Bay pier intensified a national debate over sanctuary laws. In returning its verdict Thursday afternoon on the sixth day of deliberations, the Superior Court jury also pronounced Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of assault with a firearm, finding credence in defense attorneys’ argument that the shot that ricocheted off the concrete ground before piercing Steinle’s heart was an accident, with the gun discharging after the defendant stumbled upon it on the waterfront on July 1, 2015. ... The .40-caliber Sig Sauer pistol had been stolen from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger’s car after he drove into the city and parked along the Embarcadero. No one has been arrested in the burglary, one of several cases in recent years in which Bay Area law enforcement officers lost guns to thieves and which have prompted legislators to push for tougher requirements for securing weapons."