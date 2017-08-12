 Audio of CA4 En Banc Oral Argument, IRAP v. Trump (Dec. 8, 2017)

En Banc Panel:

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory
Judge Paul V. Niemeyer
Judge Diana Gribbon Motz
Judge William B. Traxler, Jr.
Judge Robert B. King
Judge Dennis W. Shedd
Judge G. Steven Agee
Judge Barbara Milano Keenan
Judge James A. Wynn, Jr
Judge Albert Diaz
Judge Henry F. Floyd
Judge Stephanie D. Thacker
Judge Pamela A. Harris

Counsel: For Appellants:

Hashim M. Mooppan
U.S. Department of Justice

For Appellees:

Cecillia D. Wang
American Civil Liberties Union

