Immigration Jail Slave Wage Cases Move Forward: Chen v. GEO Group; Menocal v. GEO Group

Prof. Jacqueline Stevens, Dec. 8, 2017 - "Federal district court judge Robert Bryan in the Western District of Washington State on December 6, 2017 filed two orders denying GEO's motions to dismiss the latest lawsuits seeking damages for violating employment laws. For the first time, a federal judge has taken a plain text approach to the 1950 statute authorizing compensation to people in custody under immigration laws and noted that the absence of any appropriations since 1978, as required by the authorizing statute, means there is no law authorizing exemptions from state or federal minimum wage laws.

Related: "Menocal et. al. v The GEO Group, CA10 case no. 17-1125 See Washington Post article for more on Menocal and class certification last spring. Also on point for the litigation against GEO's profiteering from the labor of those in its custody was the November oral argument before the Tenth Circuit's three-judge panel in November. You can listen to that here. The judges posed some sharp questions of the GEO attorney, even provoking an unsolicited claim that since the folks GEO held were willing to work for $1/day, we should infer that they are never being forced to work because $1/day is effectively nothing."