CA9 on Asylum, China, Political Opinion: Song v. Sessions

Song v. Sessions, Dec. 18, 2017 - "Xinbing Song, a Chinese citizen, petitions for review of the Immigration Judge’s (“IJ”) and Board of Immigration Appeals’s (“BIA”) denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture (“CAT”). Because the evidence compels a finding that Song was persecuted by Chinese authorities on account of an imputed or actual political opinion, we grant the petition for review. ... we find that the record compels the conclusion that the government imputed an anti-eminent domain opinion to Song, and persecuted him for that opinion. ... In concluding otherwise, the IJ and BIA took a very narrow view of what could qualify as an actual political opinion in the asylum context. We have held that “[a] political opinion encompasses more than electoral politics or formal political ideology or action.” Ahmed v. Keisler, 504 F.3d 1183, 1192 (9th Cir. 2007). The record makes clear that Song not only sought additional compensation for himself, but also staged a public protest of more than one hundred neighbors and a sit-in refusal to vacate his building, accompanied by a statement that he would die for the cause, in opposition to the demolition. The IJ and BIA narrowly focused on Song’s “desire for increased compensation for his property” without taking into account the full spectrum of Song’s actions. The evidence before the IJ and BIA compels the conclusion, at the very least, that Chinese authorities persecuted Song because of a political opinion they imputed to him. We therefore grant the petition for review, vacate the BIA’s denial of asylum, and remand to the Attorney General to exercise his discretion whether to grant asylum."

Here is a link to the oral argument.

[Hats off to Thomas Ogden!]