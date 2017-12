Updated USCIS Procedures for Cuba (Dec. 22, 2017)

USCIS, Dec. 22, 2017 - "Due to staff reductions at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, USCIS will temporarily suspend operations at its field office in Havana, effective immediately. During this time, the USCIS field office in Mexico City, Mexico, will assume Havana’s jurisdiction, which includes only Cuba.

Individuals who live in Cuba must follow these filing instructions......"