Federal Court Enjoins Trump's Refugee Ban: Doe v. Trump

The Hill, Dec. 23, 2017 - "A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a ban on certain refugees imposed by the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a ruling on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Jewish Family Service on Saturday. The groups had urged the judge, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, to halt the ban on refugees from some majority-Muslim nations. Robart ruled that the federal government should process certain refugee applications, saying his order doesn't apply to refugees who do not have a "bona fide" relationship with an individual or an entity in the U.S."