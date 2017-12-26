Expert: USCIS, Under Trump, Makes H-1B Visas Harder to Get

Shilpa Phadnisi, Times of India, Dec. 25, 2017 - "In further bad news for Indian professionals looking to work in the US, the Department of Homeland Security is readying a proposal that will make getting an H-1B tougher. It is looking to impose stringent restrictions on the H-B petitioners' selection process. ... Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School, said the USCIS had done a lot already in the past few months to make it harder to qualify for H-1B visas. "The percentage of H-1B cases receiving a request for evidence has doubled to 41%. The USCIS is questioning whether some computer positions require a bachelor's degree," he said. Yale-Loehr said the USCIS is taking longer to approve H-1B petitions and State Department consulates are screening H-1B visa applications more carefully than before. "All in all, it is harder than ever to get an H-1B these days," he said. The Trump administration claims its immigration overhaul targeting H1-B visa holders is to deter H-1B visa fraud and abuse. This, experts believe, will restrict free movement of talent due to fiery protectionist policies. Vivek Wadhwa, distinguished fellow at Carnegie Mellon University Engineering , said there is little doubt that Trump is determined to keep immigrants, both skilled and unskilled, out."