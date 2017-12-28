Feds to Step Up Immigration Enforcement at Job Sites in 2018

Daniel Connolly, Commercial Appeal, Dec. 27, 2017 - "The federal government plans to increase job site immigration enforcement actions across Tennessee in 2018, said Robert Hammer, a high-ranking enforcement official. Workplace immigration investigations will likely focus on "critical infrastructure," such as airports, defense contractors, food distribution and other businesses that have an impact on the general safety and welfare of the community, he said. Hammer is assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI. HSI is a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Hammer oversees HSI operations in Tennessee and spoke with The Commercial Appeal in a recent interview. He said federal immigration agents are increasing the focus on employment in Tennessee based on orders from Thomas D. Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Trump. “He has tasked us to increase our focus on work site enforcement." The emphasis on critical infrastructure comes because the agency has to set priorities, he said."