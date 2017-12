USCIS Updates Rejected DACA FAQ (Dec. 27, 2017)

USCIS, Dec. 27, 2017 - " Based on information provided by USPS regarding the mailing of DACA requests, USCIS is sending letters to affected DACA requestors inviting them to resubmit their DACA request within 33 calendar days. For any such affected DACA requestor who proactively resubmitted his/her DACA request before receiving a letter from USCIS inviting him/her to resubmit, USCIS alternatively will accept those resubmitted DACA requests and will send a receipt notice."