ICE Cannot Hold Criminal Defendant Who Made Bail, Judge Finds

Andrew Denney, New York Law Journal, Dec. 28, 2017 - "The government “simply cannot have it both ways” and keep an immigrant who faces criminal charges but who made bail in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal judge said in a sharply worded ruling ordering the defendant’s release. U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry of the Eastern District of New York said in the ruling that the case, in which a dual citizen of Panama and Spain who overstayed his visa and who is accused of attempted money laundering is being held in an ICE facility in New Jersey, shows a “failure of coordination” between the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice that jeopardizes the DOJ’s ability to prosecute crimes."

