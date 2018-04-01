Expert: Family-Based Immigration Brings 'Drive and Entrepreneurial Spirit' to U.S.A.

Mica Rosenberg, Reuters, Jan. 4, 2018 - "President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S. Congress to stop legal immigrants from sponsoring extended family members who want to move to the United States, saying so-called “chain migration” poses a threat to national security. ... Immigration supporters said any efforts by the administration to restrict the entry of family members of migrants was shortsighted. They “bring drive and entrepreneurial spirit to the United States,” said Steve Yale-Loehr, an immigration law expert at Cornell University."