Unpub. BIA Bond Remand Victory (Dec. 29, 2017)

Ben Winograd writes: "I'm very pleased to share this recent Board decision from a case I litigated with Mac Nayeri. The question at issue was whether respondents in the Ninth Circuit who are subject to prolonged detention while in withholding-only proceedings are eligible for a bond hearing. The IJ held that she lacked jurisdiction because the respondent was being detained under section 241, but the Board reversed. The Board held that under Diouf v. Napolitano, 634 F.3d 1081 (9th Cir. 2011) (Diouf II), all respondents who are detained under section 241 are entitled to a bond hearing once they've been detained 180 days, even if they are subject to reinstatement of removal."