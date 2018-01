USCIS 'Clarifies' Matter of Hughes re L-1 Affiliation, Proxy Votes

USCIS, Dec. 29, 2017* - "This policy memorandum (PM) clarifies the 1982 precedent decision, Matter of Hughes, by instructing officers that proxy votes must be irrevocable from the time of filing the L-1 petition through adjudication to establish a qualifying relationship. The petitioner must file an amended petition if any changes of ownership and control of the organization occur after USCIS adjudicates the petition."

* Posted to the web on Jan. 3, 2018.