CBP Expands I-94 Website Features

CBP, Jan. 5, 2018 - "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched two new traveler compliance initiatives today to make it easier for Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travelers to check the status of their stay in the United States and remain in compliance with the terms of their admission. A new feature added to the I-94 website under the “View Compliance” tab allows VWP travelers to check the status of their admission to the United States. This check will inform travelers of the number of days remaining on their lawful admission or the number of days they have remained past their admitted until date. In addition, CBP will now send an email notification to VWP travelers who are still in the United States 10 days prior to the expiration of their lawful admission period. CBP has taken these proactive steps to help inform and remind travelers of the terms of their admission and to prevent travelers from overstaying.

These initiatives complement the enhancement CBP made to the I-94 website in May 2017 by allowing all VWP travelers to check the status of their stay. Previously, VWP travelers were only able to see how many days they remained past their admitted until date.

To check their admitted until date, travelers will enter their biographic and passport information under the “View Compliance” tab on the I-94 website. Days remaining and days overstayed are calculated using the authorized period of admission date designated by a CBP officer when a traveler arrives in the country. Admission timeframes vary for every traveler depending on class of admission or visa type.

Form I-94 provides non-immigrant visitors evidence they have been lawfully admitted to the United States, which is necessary to verify alien registration, immigration status, and employment authorization. In May 2013, CBP automated the I-94 in the air and sea environment eliminating the need for paper forms and manual data entry. Additional information on Form I-94 and traveler compliance checks can be found at https://I94.cbp.dhs.gov.

All emails regarding traveler compliance checks will be sent from Staycompliance-donotreply@cbp.dhs.gov. If the notification email did not come from this address, it may be a phishing scam or other fraudulent email."