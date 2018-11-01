The Wall: The Book

Maurice Sherif, The American Wall - "The American Wall, a photographic study and multidisciplinary critique of the steel wall being constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border. The purpose of the project is to raise public awareness and discussion about the intent, impact, and implications of this border wall. Since 2007 I have been photographing segments of the wall, questioning how the United States which sees itself as a champion of law, democracy, and human rights-came to engage in such a project. It is an egregious violation of human rights and a political act with global ramifications for the United States.

The wall is not only a physical symbol, but an example of a questionable national trend toward exceptionalism and exclusion. The American Wall is a photographic record of the wall segments at midday. The photos, taken in the searing heat of the desert, are stark. They reveal the tactile harshness of the metal structure and the emptiness of its surroundings. The wall repels human activity, and its construction has made barren the surrounding landscape, once rich in biodiversity. In perhaps the final irony of this photographic documentation, the heat of the borderlands melted the film, framing many of the images in random tatters."

Maurice Sherif: The Texas Tribune Interview - "The French photographer on why he documented the construction of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and what he learned as he trekked through four states photographing the multi-billion dollar effort." - BY JULIÁN AGUILAR, OCT. 21, 2011.

"TT: People could argue that part of a democracy is maintaining law and order and people that come here without proper documentation are breaking the law. So, how do you respond to people who say the United States is just doing what it has to do to make sure people follow the laws and enter legally?

MS: The wall has never been an answer to immigration. The same way the wall in Berlin wasn’t. It’s a political answer to a serious problem and nobody wants to take it seriously, so (they say) “We’ll just build a wall so we don’t have to answer the question.”"

Imperial desert, San Diego Sector, California, 2010. Third-generation triangle with bollard floating wall built in 2007. 15 ft. high metal structure. 10 million dollars per mile.