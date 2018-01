EOIR Memo: Case Priorities and Immigration Court Performance Measures (Jan. 17, 2018)

EOIR, James R. McHenry III, Jan. 17, 2018 - "This memorandum is effective immediately, applies prospectively to all new cases filed and to all immigration court cases reopened, recalendared, or remanded, and serves to rescind the January 31, 2017, memorandum entitled -Case Processing Priorities" and all other prior memoranda establishing case processing or docketing priorities."