Termination of TPS for Haiti, El Salvador: Official Federal Register Notices (Jan. 18, 2018)

Termination of the Designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status - "The designation of Haiti for TPS is terminated effective at 11:59 p.m., local time, on July 22, 2019. The 60-day re-registration period runs from January 18, 2018 through March 19, 2018."

Termination of the Designation of El Salvador for Temporary Protected Status - "The designation of El Salvador for TPS is terminated effective at 11:59 p.m., local time, on September 9, 2019. The 60-day re-registration period runs from January 18, 2018 through March 19, 2018."