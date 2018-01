Everyone's a Target for ICE

It's not just "bad hombres" any more. ICE will arrest, detain and try to deport anyone suspected of being undocumented, regardless of family ties, length of residence or absence of criminal record.

Examples:

Oh, and don't forget, we're still jailing and deporting those dastardly immigrant terror babies.

Feel safer now?